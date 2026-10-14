An Air India flight from Frankfurt to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat that was later determined to be a hoax, officials said. All passengers and crew members were reported safe after the aircraft landed and underwent security checks.

Flight AI 2030, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed in Jaipur at around 9.45 am. The diversion brought the aircraft to an airport approximately 280 km from its intended destination in Delhi.

Following the landing, security personnel approached the aircraft and initiated precautionary safety procedures. Boarding ladders were subsequently positioned to facilitate the disembarkation of passengers.

Passengers were allowed to leave the aircraft only after security personnel completed a thorough inspection. Officials later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

The threat prompted the diversion and disrupted the flight's scheduled journey from Frankfurt to Delhi. Security agencies followed established protocols to assess the threat and ensure the safety of passengers and crew before permitting disembarkation.

Air India said it was assisting passengers affected by the diversion. The airline is offering complimentary rescheduling or a full refund to passengers who choose to cancel their bookings.