A pilot on an Air India aircraft from Dubai to Delhi permitted a female friend to enter the cockpit during the flight. As a result, a cabin crew member filed a complaint saying that safety regulations were broken.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has opened an investigation into the situation in response to the complaint.

"We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations. We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well being of our passengers and will take requisite action, " Air India said in a statement.

"The captain told me to go fetch some pillows from the bunk before Ms. XXX. reaches the cockpit to make her feel comfortable. The pilot said the cockpit should appear welcoming, warm and comfortable, as though he was preparing his living room for a lady friend. Also, asked me to take her drinks and snacks order and serve her," the air hostess mentioned in the complaint.

DGCA said it has taken the complaint very seriously and has launched an investigation.

As per the DGCA CAR (Civil Aviation Regulations) and the Air India Operations manual only authorised individuals who have successfully completed a preflight BA test are permitted to enter the cockpit and sit there, providing they are there for an inspection or are doing so only for the safety of the flight.