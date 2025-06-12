Tragedy struck on Thursday afternoon when an Air India flight en route to London with 242 passengers on board crashed shortly after take-off near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Eyewitnesses and visuals from the scene showed a horrifying blaze with thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage, prompting swift deployment of emergency responders.

The Boeing 787 aircraft reportedly lost control during lift-off and collided with multiple structures, including the mess building of BJ Medical College and the Atulyam Hostel, which houses senior resident doctors. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, in a grim statement to India Today, noted the near-impossibility of survivors amid the wreckage.

“Some individuals were brought in for medical treatment, but their chances of survival appear bleak,” Malik stated.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, acknowledged the gravity of the disaster.

“It’s a tragic accident. Many lives have been lost. We extend our heartfelt condolences. Several foreigners were also on board. Further updates will be issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India,” he said, emphasizing that rescue operations are ongoing.

U.S. Aviation Experts on Standby for Support

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concerning the crash.

“In international incidents like this, the concerned nation leads the probe. If requested, the NTSB stands ready to deploy with FAA technical support,” the FAA stated.

Army Joins Rescue Operation with Engineers, Paramedics, and Medical Setup

Approximately 130 Indian Army personnel have been mobilized to assist the civil administration in rescue and relief operations.

In a statement, the Army confirmed that engineering teams equipped with JCBs, medical personnel including paramedics and doctors, firefighting units, and provost teams have been dispatched. A Military Hospital has been placed on standby for emergency care.

As rescue efforts intensify at the crash site, authorities continue to clear debris and search for survivors, though hopes remain dim. The full extent of casualties and injuries is expected to be confirmed in the coming hours. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken charge of the investigation and will release further details.