Air India SATS Airport services faces backlash after celebration video goes viral, 4 senior employees sacked

Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS) is facing mounting public criticism following the circulation of a viral video that allegedly shows employees celebrating and dancing in an office setting shortly after the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad.

The video, which surfaced online earlier this week, ignited a wave of public outrage, with many calling the behaviour insensitive and disrespectful in light of the tragic incident that claimed 241 lives, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

In response to the uproar, AISATS released an official statement on Friday, conveying “deep regret” over the incident. “We stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment shown in a recent internal video,” the company said.

Emphasizing that the conduct portrayed in the video was not representative of the company’s values, AISATS confirmed that strict disciplinary action had been taken against those involved. As part of the measures, four senior employees have been asked to step down.

According to initial reports, the video appears to have been filmed inside an AISATS office, with staff seen dancing and celebrating. While the date of recording has not been independently verified, sources suggest it may have been taken in the days following the June 12 crash.

The ill-fated London-bound Air India Flight AI 171, operated using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft struck the BJ Medical College hostel complex in Meghani Nagar, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. Only one survivor has been reported.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently analyzing the flight data and cockpit voice recorders retrieved from the wreckage. Investigators are working to determine the technical and procedural causes behind the deadly crash.

AISATS reiterated its commitment to upholding professional standards and assured that internal policies will be reviewed to prevent any future misconduct.