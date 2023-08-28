Air India on August 28 said there is no significant impact on its flights to and from the UK, where a technical issue has impacted air traffic services, and that the airline is actively monitoring the situation.

NATS, which provides air traffic control services in the UK, has put in place certain traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

In an update at 1515 hours GMT, NATS said it has identified and remedied the technical issue affecting its flight planning system.

Air India and Vistara, both part of the Tata Group, are the only Indian carriers operating flights to the UK.

While Air India flies to London, Gatwick and Birmingham, Vistara operates services to London.

"There is no significant impact on our flights to and from the UK, as of now. We are actively monitoring the situation," an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India operates 98 weekly flights between India and the UK. On August 28, the airline is scheduled to operate 14 flights between India and the UK.

Vistara operates two flights between the two countries daily.