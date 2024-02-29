The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India. The penalty follows an unfortunate incident at Mumbai Airport where an 80-year-old passenger not provided with a wheelchair, collapsed and tragically passed away after walking from the plane to the terminal on February 16.

The aviation watchdog had promptly issued a show cause notice to Air India for apparent non-compliance with the provisions outlined in the "CAR SECTION 3, SERIES 'M', PART I on Carriage by Air - Persons with Disability (Divyangjan) and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility." This violation of Aircraft Rules, 1937, prompted the regulatory body to take decisive action against the airline.

In response to the notice, Air India submitted its explanation on February 20, contending that the elderly passenger had expressed a preference to walk alongside his wife who was using a wheelchair. However, the airline failed to demonstrate compliance with the specified CAR, as it did not arrange for a wheelchair for the elderly passenger. Moreover, Air India neglected to report any disciplinary measures taken against the responsible employee(s) and omitted details on corrective actions to prevent such incidents in the future.

Consequently, the DGCA has levied a significant financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India in accordance with Aircraft Rules, 1937, citing the violation of the aforementioned CAR provisions. The regulatory body emphasized the need for airlines to uphold the prescribed guidelines, ensuring the availability of an adequate number of wheelchairs for passengers requiring assistance during embarkation or disembarkation.

In addition to the monetary penalty, an advisory has been issued to all airlines, urging them to maintain a sufficient inventory of wheelchairs to cater to passengers in need during various stages of their air travel journey. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of adherence to safety and assistance protocols in the aviation industry.