Amid tensions in the Middle East, Air India suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel with immediate effect.

In a statement, the airline stated that the flight operations were suspended until August 8.

Following suspension of flights, the Air India airline informed that support and a one-time waiver is being extended to passengers who had confirmed bookings, further stating that the situation is being monitored.

In its statement, Air India wrote, "In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."