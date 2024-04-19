Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian carrier Air India announced on Friday the suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30, 2024. The decision comes in response to the evolving situation in the Middle East, with the airline prioritizing passenger safety.

In a statement, Air India confirmed the temporary halt of flights to Tel Aviv and assured passengers with confirmed bookings during this period that they would receive a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. The airline emphasized its commitment to customer safety and stated that it is closely monitoring the situation.

This suspension follows an earlier announcement last Sunday when Air India revealed the temporary suspension of direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv. The Tata group-owned carrier had only recently resumed services to the Israeli capital on March 3, after a hiatus of nearly five months.

The initial suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv began on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack on the Israeli city. Air India operates four weekly flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, but the current geopolitical tensions have prompted the airline to prioritize caution and suspend operations until the end of April.