Air India announced that following its merger with Vistara, the airline will operate Vistara’s aircraft using a special four-digit Air India code starting with "2," effective from November 12, 2024.

For example, Vistara’s UK 955 will be rebranded as AI 2955, making it easier for customers to recognise Vistara-operated flights when booking through Air India's platform.

The merger will retain the in-flight experience unique to Vistara, including its menu, service, and crew. Club Vistara members will also transition to Air India's Flying Returns loyalty programme, which will be rebranded as the "Maharaja Club."

This consolidation is part of a broader upgrade of Air India's fleet, with Vistara’s catering being introduced on Air India flights. Further, Air India's widebody fleet has expanded with the inclusion of six A350 aircraft flying between Delhi and London, with future service planned for Delhi-New York. The retrofit programme for Air India's narrowbody fleet is underway, with 27 aircraft slated for refurbishment by mid-2025.

Passengers will benefit from enhanced connectivity to over 90 destinations and access to 800 more through Air India's codeshare and interline partners.