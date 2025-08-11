Air India to suspend Delhi–Washington DC service from September 1 amid fleet retrofit and operational challenges

Air India will suspend its non-stop services between Delhi and Washington DC from September 1, 2025, citing a combination of operational factors aimed at safeguarding the reliability and integrity of its route network.

The decision comes as the carrier undertakes an extensive retrofit programme for 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft, launched last month. The upgrades are intended to significantly enhance passenger experience but will keep multiple aircraft out of service at any given time until at least the end of 2026.

Additionally, the continued closure of Pakistani airspace has complicated Air India’s long-haul operations, forcing longer flight routes and increasing operational complexity.

Passengers holding bookings for Delhi–Washington DC flights beyond September 1 will be contacted directly and offered alternative arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds.

Despite the suspension, Air India passengers will still be able to travel to Washington DC via one-stop connections through its US gateway cities — New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco — in partnership with Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines. These interline agreements will allow travellers to complete their journey on a single itinerary with baggage checked through to their final destination.

Air India will continue to operate non-stop flights between India and six North American destinations, including Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.