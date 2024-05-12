The Air India Express Employees Union, which is affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh held a conciliatory meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), New Delhi regarding the prevailing situation in the Air India Express.

The CLC conducted marathon proceedings with the representatives of the union and management of the Airlines in a cordial manner. Meanwhile, the management agreed to take back the terminated employees forthwith and also resolve all the remaining issues soon.

The CLC has adjourned the proceedings to May 28.

It may be mentioned that the cabin crew members who reported sick joined their duty on May 11. However, due to a software glitch in the company scheduling software, as it was recently introduced, it is still showing that staff are reported sick. Furthermore, the flights scheduled to take off today were cancelled 3 days ago. Following the same, the Air India Union also informed that for passengers to fly again, they have to reconfirm their bookings so that flight operations resume.

In a press note, the union stated, “The union profusely thanks the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh for standing by us and also the print and electronic media for their support. All the Cabin Crew members who reported sick have joined their duty by 11th May 2024. However, due to a software glitch in the company scheduling software as it is recently introduced, it is still showing that staff are reported sick. Further, the flights to take-off today were cancelled 3 days back. In order to fly again, the passengers who were booked have to be reconfirmed so that the flight operations resume. As such, there is no delay on the part of the cabin crew.”

Furthermore, the Air India Employees Union also apologized for the inconvenience caused to their “esteemed guests”.