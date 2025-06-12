In a prompt response to the catastrophic crash of Air India flight AI171 shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on Thursday, the national carrier has announced a set of immediate relief measures for passengers affected by the disruption.

Passengers who had booked Air India flights on or before June 12, 2025, for travel to or from Ahmedabad between June 12 and June 14, are now eligible for a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges, the airline confirmed.

This gesture, viewed as a crucial support step amid a national tragedy, allows travelers to reschedule flights without incurring change fees or fare differences. In addition, those opting to cancel will receive full refunds without any penalty.

The airline has urged passengers requiring assistance to contact its dedicated customer service teams for prompt support and guidance.

In a statement shared across Tata Group’s official channels, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India, expressed deep sorrow and solidarity:

“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted.”

Chandrasekaran also confirmed the activation of an emergency response centre, along with the deployment of specialized support teams tasked with assisting families and disseminating real-time verified updates.

Flight Cancellations Across Delhi-Gujarat Route

As a consequence of the crash and subsequent closure of operations at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, nine flights between Delhi and Gujarat were cancelled on Thursday.

According to sources, the cancellations included five Air India and four IndiGo flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi, implemented as part of safety protocols while emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site.

Details of the Fatal Flight

Air India confirmed that the ill-fated aircraft — a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered as VT-ANB — departed Ahmedabad at 13:38 IST, heading to London Gatwick Airport, carrying 242 individuals, including crew members.

The manifest listed:

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

The aircraft crashed just kilometres from the runway, prompting Adani Airports, which operates the Ahmedabad airport, to temporarily suspend all flight operations to facilitate rescue operations and investigations.