Passengers aboard Air Mauritius flight MK 749 from Mumbai to Mauritius are facing distress as the flight, originally scheduled for a 4:30 am departure, remains grounded for over 5 hours due to an engine problem. According to a passenger, the ordeal began when boarding commenced around 3:45 am, and passengers were subsequently locked inside the aircraft. The situation has been exacerbated by the malfunctioning air conditioning, causing extreme discomfort.

Amidst the prolonged delay, a 78-year-old passenger, identified as Banudutt Boolauky, is reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties. Disturbingly, attempts to reach out to airport authorities and Air Mauritius have allegedly proved unsuccessful.

"Flight MK 749 Air Mauritius from Mumbai to Mauritius was to depart at 4:30 am. Passengers boarded at 3.45 am onwards. The plane has developed an engine problem, but the passengers remain locked inside the plane for the last 5 hours and are not being allowed to disembark. A 78-year-old passenger on the plane, Banudutt Boolauky, has developed breathing problems as ACs are not working, and he is lying at the back of the plane. Have contacted the airport helpline and Air Mauritius but nothing has been done so far," shared a concerned passenger.

Despite the reported cancellation of the flight, passengers anticipate alternative arrangements. As the situation unfolds, the airline's official statement on the incident is eagerly awaited, shedding light on the details of the engine problem, the well-being of the passengers, and the steps taken to address the issues.