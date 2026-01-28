Aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar crashes during landing

An aircraft carrying NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met with an accident on Wednesday morning, January 28, while attempting to land near Baramati, according to preliminary reports.

Pawar, 66, sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad elections when the incident occurred.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the incident or the extent of damage to the aircraft. Details on the deputy chief minister’s condition are also awaited.

On Tuesday, Pawar was in Mumbai, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Authorities said assessments are underway and more information will be released once verified. This is a developing story.