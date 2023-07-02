The Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, is all set to take the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state on July 2. This development comes after a secret meeting between Ajit Pawar, senior BJP leader Amit Shah, and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde in Delhi, where the entire planning took place, according to sources.

Sources further revealed that a group of NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, are present at Raj Bhawan, where the oath-taking ceremony will be held. The sudden decision has left many speculating about the motives behind this move.

It is believed that certain MLAs accompanying Ajit Pawar to Raj Bhawan were reportedly upset with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's unilateral decision to share the stage and ally with Rahul Gandhi at the opposition unity meet in Patna, as per sources from ANI. Rumors have also circulated that Ajit Pawar expressed dissatisfaction after being turned down for the position of party state unit chief.

Originally scheduled for July 6 with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's presence, the meeting was rescheduled, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rushed to Raj Bhawan to join Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders. State party president Jayant Patil was absent from the meeting, and party working president Supriya Sule is reported to have attended.

The significance of this meeting lies in Ajit Pawar's recent statement expressing his willingness to step down as the Leader of the Opposition and focus on party organizational responsibilities. The matter was discussed during the party's national executive meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, with a decision expected within two months.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune at the time, claimed to be unaware of the Mumbai meeting but acknowledged that as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar has the authority to convene a meeting of legislators.

The meeting, held at Ajit Pawar's official residence, "Devgiri," included senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, working president Supriya Sule, and a few MLAs. The purpose and details of the meeting remain undisclosed.