Ajmer Sharif Dargah will distribute 4,000 kg of vegetarian langar to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on September 17. The langar, prepared in the historic "Big Shahi Deg," continues a 550-year-old tradition at the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty.

According to Dargah officials, the event is part of "Sewa Pakhwada" celebrations. Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Syed Afshan Chishty, stated that the langar would include rice, pure ghee, and dry fruits, and be distributed among devotees and the underprivileged.

Special prayers for peace, unity, and the well-being of PM Modi will also be offered. The entire process, from lighting the deg at 10:30 pm to food distribution, will involve volunteers and devotees, with recitations of Quranic verses, devotional songs, and Qawwalis.

The langar will be organised by the Indian Minority Foundation and Chishty Foundation, and distribution will continue through the morning, ensuring all attendees can partake in the meal.