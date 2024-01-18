Budget carrier Akasa Air Akasa Air declared on January 18 its intent to purchase 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft. The motive behind this move is to extend the airline's operations domestically and internationally, strategically placing itself in India's burgeoning aviation market.

The declaration was made by Akasa Air at the 'WINGS India 2024' event in Hyderabad. Notably, the latest order from Akasa Air includes Boeing's 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets but excludes the contentious Max 9 variant which has been grounded.

The Wings India event has drawn major players from the aviation industry, including aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and government officials, highlighting the industry's resilience and adaptability, especially with an increased focus on international routes.

Akasa Air's decision to place a substantial new order for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is in line with the global trend of airlines preparing for a revival in air travel.

Speaking at the event, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air, said “This large and historic aircraft order puts Akasa on a path of becoming one of the top 30 leading airlines in the world, by the turn of this decade. Akasa’s remarkable growth testifies the sheer promise that India holds as an aviation market, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey."