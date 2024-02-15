Private airline Akasa Air has announced the cancellation of two more flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of efforts to alleviate congestion at Mumbai airport, according to news agency PTI. This decision is in effect until March 30, adding to the four flights previously canceled by the airline on the same route.

The move follows recent guidelines imposed by authorities managing the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai to control traffic, leading to adjustments in flight schedules. Akasa Air operates a total of 54 services, with 27 departures and arrivals each, connecting Mumbai to 12 destinations across the country.

The airline's statement highlighted the impact of the guidelines on runway congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, stating, "Considering this impact, we have to rationalize our network resulting in the cancellation of flights QP 1374 (Mumbai to Bengaluru) and QP 1362 (Bengaluru to Mumbai) between February 15 to March 30."

Affected flyers are offered the option to e-book their flights at no additional fees or receive a full refund. Additionally, flights on the route can be rebooked for any date until April 15, providing flexibility for passengers inconvenienced by the schedule changes.