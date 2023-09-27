In a recent development in the Akasa Air case, the Delhi High Court has affirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) possesses the authority to take action against pilots who fail to adhere to civil aviation requirements (CAR). This interim decision has provided some relief to Akasa Air, clarifying that there are no limitations on DGCA's ability to address instances of non-compliance by pilots.

The issue was brought before the court following a plea filed by the budget airline, Akasa Air. DGCA had previously claimed that it lacked the authority to intervene in the employment agreements between pilots and airlines.

Akasa Air's legal action stemmed from more than 40 pilots departing from their positions without fulfilling their mandatory contractual notice periods. This mass exodus resulted in flight disruptions between July and September, leading to last-minute cancellations that inconvenienced passengers.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court had also granted Akasa Air permission to proceed with its lawsuit in Mumbai. The lawsuit seeks contractual damages from pilots who allegedly departed from the company without adhering to notice period requirements.

Initially, Akasa Air had sought Rs 21 crore in compensation from five pilots for their premature departure from the carrier, as reported by The Economic Times. However, the pilots, represented by their legal counsel, argued the issue of jurisdiction in court, contending that they did not reside in Mumbai, and therefore, the lawsuit should not be conducted there.

Akasa Air had previously informed the Delhi High Court that the airline's operations had been severely impacted by flagrant breaches and violations committed by the departing pilots regarding their agreements with the airline. These abrupt resignations compelled the airline to cancel multiple flights in September.