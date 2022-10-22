Sparking a fresh controversy, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has demanded to replace Mahatma Gandhi's photo with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's photo on currency notes.

''The contribution to the country's freedom struggle was no less than that of Mahatma Gandhi. Now, in a bid to honour India's greatest freedom fighter Netaji is to have his picture on currency notes,'' said Chandrachur Goswami, said West Bengal working president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha at a press conference in Kolkata.

Along with this, Goswami also criticized the central government for not making the files of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose public.

Notably, this year the 80th year of the formation of Azad Hind formation is being celebrated and on this occasion, Goswami said that all the files related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose should be made public by the central government.

Speaking further on this occasion, Goswami said that the organization intends to contest state panchayat elections due next year.

Earlier, during Durga Puja this year, Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, was allegedly depicted as an Asura in a Durga Puja pandal by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha located in southeast Kolkata.

In this regard, a complaint was lodged against the Hindu Mahasabha and the act also garnered criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress. However, as the situation intensified, the statue resembling Mahatma Gandhi was removed.