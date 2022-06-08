Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened to target various Indian towns and states in response to contentious remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons about Prophet Muhammad.

The gang vowed to carry out suicide assaults in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat to "battle for the honour of the Prophet" in a letter dated June 6.

"We will assassinate anyone who insult our Prophet, and we will bind explosives to our bodies and the bodies of our children in order to wipe out the ranks of those who would defame our Prophet. In Delhi, Bombay, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, the saffron terrorists must now await their fate "According to the letter.

Referring to the controversial statement made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a TV debate, the terror group claimed that the hearts of Muslims across the world are "bleeding" and are filled with "feelings of revenge and retribution".

Meanwhile, Nupur complained of receiving multiple death threats after the controversy erupted, leading Delhi police to register an FIR and provide security to her.

The letter went on to say that the ruling party's ideology is "occupying India" and urged Muslims to fight for the Prophet's dignity.

“A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al Mujtaba, and his noble and pure wife, the mother of the believers, Sayyidah Ayesha bint Abu Bakr as Siddeeq in the vilest and evil manner on an Indian TV channel. In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution,” it added.