An alert has now been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of Uttarakhand as a precaution in wake of the possibility of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh entering the state, the state’s Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said.

The DGP further said that intensive checking has been going on at the borders of all three districts as well as the neighboring areas.

He also highlighted that these three districts have been affected by terrorism in the 90s.



Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill confirmed that a total of 207 persons have been arrested so far for disrupting peace and harmony in the state.

''Out of the arrested persons, 30 have been found in substantive criminal activities. While the others are under preventive arrest,'' he added.

He also said that the police are carrying on thorough screening of these arrested persons and they will shortly release them from police custody.

The IGP also said that the operation was launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to prevent the innocent youth of the state from falling prey to the Anti-National Forces that influence people to take up weapons against authorities while demanding their needs.

As per the IGP, Baljeet Kaur was arrested in a joint operation of Punjab and Haryana Police, on charges of harbouring fugitive Amritpal Singh and his uncle.

''CCTV footage showed that Waris Punjab De chief and his close aide Pappalpreet Singh took refuge at her under-construction shelter,'' he said.

The fugitive pro-Khalistan leader was last spotted in Haryana.

Also read: Punjab Police issues lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh