An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard took place in Kochi on March 26.

According to reports, the incident happened while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper.

ICG officials informed reporters that the chopper was at around 25 feet in height when it had to make a forced landing.

It needs mention here that the fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers has been grounded since March 8 after a Navy chopper met with an accident off the coast of Mumbai.

The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet.

Reports also suggested that the aircraft sustained damage to its rotors & airframe. ICG has ordered an inquiry to investigate the cause of accident.