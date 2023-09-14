A class 10 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh allegedly set his classmate on fire following a brawl over damaging a school bag.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Kaif, suffered approximately 25 per cent burn injuries and is currently under medical care. His condition is stated to be stable.

According to sources, the students of City High School in Aligarh were caught in an ugly brawl over the damage to their bags, which eventually led to the class 10 student setting his classmate on fire.



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However, the victim h denied any dispute between him and the accused.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father lodged a police complaint and sought action.

On the other hand, the accused has been suspended from the school and a police case registered against him based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family. The school has also set up an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.