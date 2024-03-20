The Reserve Bank of India has said that March 31, 2024 (Sunday) will be a working day for all agency banks dealing with Government transactions.

The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself.

The Reserve Bank of India has said that March 31, 2024 (Sunday) will be a working day for all agency banks dealing with Government transactions.



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Some of the public-sector banks (PSBs) which are listed under RBI's agency banks are Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, among others.

On the other hand, some of the private banks listed under RBI's agency banks are Axis Bank Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd, among others.