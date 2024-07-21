An all-party meeting is scheduled to kick off at Parliament ahead of the Union Budget 2024. Key political leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju are set to participate in the discussions. This pre-budget session, a staple before each Parliament session and budget presentation, aims to address crucial issues and ensure legislative efficiency.

The upcoming budget is expected to concentrate on job creation, with proposed initiatives such as a Production Linked Incentive (PLI)-like scheme and increased capital expenditure. Additionally, there is widespread anticipation of potential reforms in the National Pension System, which could bring significant changes to the financial sector.