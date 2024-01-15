The stage is set for the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai announced during a press conference that all preparations have been completed, and the ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12.20 pm on January 22. The auspicious timing, or muhurat, was determined by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

The auspicious timing for the ceremony, determined by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi, holds immense significance as the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be installed at the temple after the consecration ceremony.

One remarkable aspect of the event is the live-streaming at the iconic Times Square in New York City, allowing a global audience to witness this historic occasion.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony, with a unique collaboration between technology and tradition. Advanced surveillance and state-of-the-art access control will be the cornerstones of the security measures in place.

Technologies in Use:

Tyre Killers: Deployed to prevent unauthorized vehicles from entering the property, these devices will effectively block roadways and access points.

Crash-Rated Bollards: Designed to protect high-target buildings from vehicular attacks, these security bollards will scan vehicles passing through Janmabhoomi Path, along with boom barriers.

AI-enabled CCTVs: City-wide CCTV cameras with a 90-day recording capacity will monitor and store footage, enhancing security throughout Ayodhya.

Anti-drone Technology: Capable of detecting and intercepting unwanted drones, this technology will scan for specific radio frequencies and identify individual drone models based on their command protocols.

Intelligent Traffic Management System: Implemented at 20 locations in Ayodhya, this system will ensure safe travel, seamless traffic flow, and provide crucial information to the central control room in emergencies.

AI and Machine Learning (ML): Dynamic adjustments based on real-time crowd movement will ensure consistent signal strength during the inauguration, enhancing the overall safety and experience of the event.