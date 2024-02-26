The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed the Muslim side's plea challenging the Varanasi court's order, hence allowing the Hindu side to pray inside Vyas Taykhana. The Varanasi court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

On January 31, the Varanasi court decided that a priest might offer prayers in front of the idols in the Gyanvapi mosque's southern cellar.

Here are some recent developments regarding the Gyanvapi mosque verdict:

Varanasi Court Order:

On September 12, 2023, a Varanasi court allowed Hindu plaintiffs to perform prayers in the "Vyasji ka Tehkhana" (basement) of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. This was seen as a significant development in the ongoing legal battle.

(basement) of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. This was seen as a significant development in the ongoing legal battle. The court directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to make necessary arrangements for the prayers within a week.

Allahabad High Court:

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, challenged the Varanasi court order in the Allahabad High Court.

On February 23, 2024, the Allahabad High Court refused to grant an interim stay on the Varanasi court order allowing prayers in the basement.

on the Varanasi court order allowing prayers in the basement. The High Court reserved its judgment on the plea challenging the Varanasi court order. It is expected to deliver the verdict soon.

Other Developments: