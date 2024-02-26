Allahabad Court allows Hindu prayers to continue inside Gyanvapi cellar, dismisses Muslim side's plea
On January 31, the Varanasi court decided that a priest might offer prayers in front of the idols in the Gyanvapi mosque's southern cellar.
The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed the Muslim side's plea challenging the Varanasi court's order, hence allowing the Hindu side to pray inside Vyas Taykhana. The Varanasi court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.
#BREAKING | #AllahabadHighCourt DISMISSES Gyanvapi Mosque Committee's challenge to #VaranasiCourt's order allowing 'Puja' inside #VyasTehkhana— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 26, 2024
NO STAY on Worshipping of Deities inside #VyasJiTehkhana pic.twitter.com/lV2S8JdVba
On January 31, the Varanasi court decided that a priest might offer prayers in front of the idols in the Gyanvapi mosque's southern cellar.
Here are some recent developments regarding the Gyanvapi mosque verdict:
Varanasi Court Order:
- On September 12, 2023, a Varanasi court allowed Hindu plaintiffs to perform prayers in the "Vyasji ka Tehkhana" (basement) of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. This was seen as a significant development in the ongoing legal battle.
- The court directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to make necessary arrangements for the prayers within a week.
Allahabad High Court:
- The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, challenged the Varanasi court order in the Allahabad High Court.
- On February 23, 2024, the Allahabad High Court refused to grant an interim stay on the Varanasi court order allowing prayers in the basement.
- The High Court reserved its judgment on the plea challenging the Varanasi court order. It is expected to deliver the verdict soon.
Other Developments:
- A local court in Varanasi has granted time till February 28, 2024 for the mosque committee to file objections to a plea seeking an ASI survey of the remaining blocked cellars in the mosque complex.
- The Hindu side has filed a plea in the Supreme Court to unseal the "wazukhana" area within the mosque complex, based on the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) survey results.
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