In a harrowing incident in Uttarakhand's Almora district, a bus carrying at least 35 passengers plunged into a steep gorge in the Salt area of Marchula on Monday, claiming the lives of at least 20 people. Several other passengers remain trapped as rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local police, work against the clock to reach the survivors.

Almora Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha indicated that the death toll might increase as efforts continue to recover those still trapped within the wreckage. Salt Sub-District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar confirmed that several injured passengers have been successfully rescued and admitted to nearby hospitals.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m., with initial reports reaching authorities through passengers who were ejected from the bus during the fall. This tragic event prompted swift intervention at both local and state levels.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami immediately responded by coordinating with senior officials, including the Secretary of Disaster Management, Kumaon Commissioner, and Almora District Magistrate, to oversee and accelerate rescue operations. "The loss of lives in this unfortunate accident is deeply saddening," he remarked on X, previously Twitter, in Hindi. The Chief Minister urged district authorities to prioritize rescue and relief operations, and he emphasized swift medical intervention for the injured.

"Local administration and SDRF teams are mobilized on-site to ensure that all survivors receive prompt medical attention. Serious cases will be airlifted if needed," he stated, underscoring the state’s commitment to minimizing further loss of life amid the ongoing rescue mission.