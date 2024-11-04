The death toll in Uttarakhand's Almora bus accident has risen to 28 with many others feared trapped, as per sources.

A passenger bus carrying at least 35 people plunged into a gorge in the Almora district of Uttarakhand.

Emergency responders, including police and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were promptly dispatched to the scene to coordinate rescue operations. As of now, some passengers have been successfully rescued and transported to local hospitals for treatment, as confirmed by Salt Sub-District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar.

The tragic accident was reported to authorities around 9 AM by passengers who managed to escape the bus during the fall. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, prompting ongoing investigations by local officials.

In response to the calamity, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh for each injured passenger. He has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, directing the Commissioner of the Kumaon division to oversee the investigation.

"This is very sad news regarding the casualties from the unfortunate bus accident in Marchula, Almora district," the Chief Minister expressed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi. He emphasized the importance of swift relief and rescue operations by the district administration to support those affected by this tragedy.