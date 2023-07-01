300 fake registration permits were detected for the Amarnath Yatra on June 30, by the Jammu district administration and the police.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa said that "An FIR has already been filed in this matter, and a police investigation is also underway."

She also urged the pilgrims to “register only from the official website of Shri Amarnath Shrine Boards or the designated registration counters installed for the purpose.”

The Deputy Commissioner further requested to verify the registration permits in order any kind of inconvenience during the Yatra.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had successfully busted a racket that issued fake registration slips to Amarnath pilgrims on June 29.

They caught hold of the racket after two buses carrying devotees from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh reached Jammu.

The fraud came to notice when the bus carrying 68 Amarnath pilgrims arrived at Shri Chichi Mata Mandir, Samba, for e-KYC verification and the issuance of RFID cards.

The vigilant e-KYC Team of District Samba which is led by the District Informatics Officer, found that the Yatra permits of most of the pilgrims were fake and the information was tempered.

It was further revealed that the pilgrims were charged Rs 7000 per head for issuing these fake permits.

The administration was quick into taking action against the racket and the police quickly took cognizance.

The 62-day Yatra commenced on July 1 and will be concluding on August 31.

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