Amazon confirmed on January 5 that layoffs would continue in January 2023. In November last year, the tech giant announced the layoffs of thousands of employees and is continuing to part ways with over 18,000 of its employees worldwide.

CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a message that the company is now planning the layoffs as part of its annual planning process due to the "uncertain economy." The business wants to concentrate on its long-term plans and customer health, according to the letter.

Beginning on January 18, Amazon will send postal notices to the affected employees. Although the layoffs will affect employees in all departments, Amazon Stores and PXT will be particularly affected.

"Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles," CEO Andy Jassy stated in a statement.

"The Company's leadership is deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly," the CEO added.

Jassy further stated, "We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support." He added, "We are working to support those who are affected."

He added that the affected employees will be informed of the shutdown on January 18.

It should be mentioned that a number of multinational corporations terminated their employees last year, rendering them unemployed.

Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter are among the companies which began laying off their employees.

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