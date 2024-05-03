The Karnataka police booked Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on rape charges on May 2 and have issued a lookout circular against the “absconding” MP. This development comes amid the sex tapes row.

The lookout circular was issued after he failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing his alleged sexual crimes.

His father and former Minister H.D. Revanna, who also skipped the SIT summons on Thursday, approached the special court seeking anticipatory bail.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.