During the fourth phase of elections in West Bengal, where violence was reported in several areas, an unexpected show of camaraderie was seen between BJP MP and Bardhaman - Durgapur Lok Sabha seat candidate Dilip Ghosh and Trinamool Congress candidate Kirti Azad on Monday, May 13.

The two political opponents, Ghosh and former cricketer Azad, embraced each other while en route to a polling booth in Bardhaman. Prior to this, a confrontation occurred between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Durgapur.

In Birbhum, BJP workers claimed that their booth outside a polling station was destroyed by Trinamool Congress workers. BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui further alleged that their polling agents were expelled from the polling booth located at TN School in Durgapur.

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