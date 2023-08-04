Amid ruckus by both opposition MPs and Treasury benches, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the House till August 7.

On August 7, there was a commotion in the House as both the Treasury benches and the Opposition parties were resolute in their requests to examine the violence against women in Rajasthan and Manipur, respectively. The House was postponed till 11 am.



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Piyush Goyal, the leader of the house in the Rajya Sabha, alleged crimes against women in Rajasthan and called for a discussion. He was interrupted by opposition benches.

The Leader of the Opposition was invited to speak by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, but members from the Treasury benches started shouting chants about Rajasthan.

According to Dhankhar, topics relating to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well as Manipur are up for debate.