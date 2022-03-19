Union home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 83rd Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Raising Day program on Saturday at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first time CRPF has celebrated the day of resurrection outside Delhi.

The CRPF Raise Day takes place on March 19, after Parliament passed the CRPF Act in 1950 and then Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home Minister, presented the colors to the CRPF.

CRPF was formed in 1939 and has since been known as the Lords Commissioners' police.

Shortly after independence, when it was renamed and reorganized by the Central Reserve Police on December 28, 1949, it was empowered to ensure the internal security of the country and brought its new life to life.

Union Minister Amit Shah has been visiting Jammu for two days. After arriving in Jangmu on Friday, Shah delivered a recruitment letter to relatives of Jangmu and Kashmir police officers who were killed in the terrorist attack.

This is the second time Shah has visited Jammu in the last five months. He had previously visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days.

Union home Minister will consider security arrangements in front of Amarnath Yatra, according to sources.