‘Amit Shah absent from Lok Sabha for 14 days’: Gaurav Gogoi questions Home Minister’s absence

Congress MP from Assam's Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi on August 7 questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's absence from the Lok Sabha, claiming that the minister has not attended the House since July 21.

"Since 21 July, the Home Minister Amit Shah has remained absent from Lok Sabha. Number of days absent: 14," Gogoi said in a post on X.

His latest remarks come days after he demanded that Shah make a statement in Parliament over the alleged action taken against student protesters in BJP-ruled states.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on August 3, Gogoi said the Opposition's demand was clear and accused the Centre and state agencies of acting with a "spirit of vendetta" against protesters.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have 'forgiven' some students through his Instagram, the youth of the country have not yet forgiven the Union Home Minister. Therefore, the Congress clearly demands that the Union Home Minister come to the House and make a statement regarding the vindictive actions taken against protesters by BJP-ruled states and their agencies," Gogoi had said.

The Congress MP also alleged that girls, young women and minor female students were being specifically targeted amid the ongoing controversy over action against protesters.

Gogoi questioned whether FIRs would be registered against individuals allegedly using abusive language against women and minor girls on social media.

"We are witnessing specific campaigns being run against girls, young women and minor female students. Considering the abusive language used against them in the online space, will FIRs be registered against those individuals?" he had asked.

Gogoi's latest post has once again put the Home Minister's attendance in the Lok Sabha at the centre of a political debate, with the Congress seeking his response on issues concerning the alleged treatment of student protesters.