Amit Shah announces move to hold CAPF recruitment exams in 13 regional languages
The Centre is all set to conduct recruitment exams for the CAPF's Constable (GD) post in 13 regional languages. This was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on social media today.
The Centre is all set to conduct recruitment exams for the CAPF's Constable (GD) post in 13 regional languages. This was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on social media today.
Making the announcement, the Union Home Minister said that the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment in the CAPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages besides Hindi and English.
"In a historic move, the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment in the CAPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages besides Hindi and English, which 48 lakh candidates will take. It is a decisive step towards realizing PM @narendramodi Ji's vision to facilitate the faculties of our youth force with the power of their mother languages. I wish all the best to the candidates for the examination," said Shah on X.
In a historic move, the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment in the CAPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages besides Hindi and English, which 48 lakh candidates will take.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 11, 2024
It is a decisive step towards realizing PM @narendramodi Ji's vision to facilitate the…
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the Centre's decision. Reacting on the announcement, CM Sarma hailed it as a path breaking decision and said it will fuel the aspirations of the youth of Assam and other states.
"This is indeed a path breaking decision that will fuel the aspirations of youth from Assam and other states by providing a level playing field. We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his relentless efforts to promote and propagate Bharat’s regional languages. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, the CAPFs will better reflect our plurality with this move," said the Assam CM on X.
This is indeed a path breaking decision that will fuel the aspirations of youth from Assam and other states by providing a level playing field.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 11, 2024
We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his relentless efforts to promote and propagate Bharat’s… https://t.co/mGD1JCFqw4
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