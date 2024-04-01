Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressed grave concern over the devastating impacts of recent storms in Assam, Manipur, and West Bengal. Through a tweet, he expressed concerns and grief for the affected regions and assured comprehensive assistance to mitigate the aftermath of the calamity.

In his tweet, Amit Shah conveyed his deep distress over the significant damages caused by the storms in West Bengal, Assam, and Manipur. He emphasized that he had personally reached out to the Chief Ministers of these states, assuring them of all forms of support from the central government.

"I am deeply concerned about the terrible damage caused by the storms in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur. I have spoken to the Chief Ministers and assured them of all kinds of assistance. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery. I also urge all BJP workers to stay with the victims during this time of crisis and provide them with all kinds of assistance", wrote Amit Shah on X in Assamese.

Furthermore, Amit Shah urged all members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stand in solidarity with the victims during this challenging period. He called upon BJP workers to actively engage in relief efforts and provide assistance to those affected by the storms, demonstrating the party's commitment to serving the people in times of crisis.

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