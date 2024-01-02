Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi to discuss security concerns and other significant matter.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Director IB Tapan Deka and heads of security agencies from the state.

Shah's security review meeting comes after recent attacks happened on security forces in Poonch in which four soldiers were killed and three others injured following an encounter with terrorists on December 21.

The meeting saw the Union Home Minsiter focus on complete area domination and better coordination among Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah also stressed the need to strengthen the local intelligence in the Union Territory.

Sources have revealed that the Union Home Minister also reviewed the area domination plan, zero-terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security-related issues.