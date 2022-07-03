Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the BJP has found a "permanent address" in the Northeast Indian region and that all problems of the region will be solved by 2024.

Shah made the remark while speaking at the BJP’s national executive meeting during his address on the political resolution.

Shah pointed out that the Centre had eliminated AFPSA from 15 police station areas in seven districts of Nagaland, 15 police station areas in six districts of Manipur and 23 districts solely and one district partially in Assam.

Following this, Assam and Meghalaya governments signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute, he said, adding that the agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the chief ministers of the two states to Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma briefing the media after Shah said, “It has been a journey for us in the north-east and the Home Minister told us that he was delighted that we now have a permanent address in the Northeast and that we are going nowhere.”

When asked what Amit Shah said about the reason that the Citizenship Amendment Act has not been implemented, the Assam CM said that the objection by the Opposition to the reforms brought in by the government has led to the delay.

However, the government is committed to implementing the CAA, he said.

"You know that the Opposition has been objecting to a number of things on a number of reforms by the Modi government including the CAA. There has been a delay but we are committed to implementing CAA and the rules will be formed," Sarma said.

He further detailed out BJP’s plans to solve the problems of the Northeast region.

“There will be no more fault lines in the north-east and all the issues will be solved,” he said.