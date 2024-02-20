Union Home Minister Amit Shah on february 20 targeted the Congress saying that the party cannot develop India or work for the welfare of the poor.

Addressing BJP workers in Udaipur, he called the Congress a dynastic and directionless party.

"Congress party cannot develop India. It cannot provide welfare to the poor," Shah said, adding that the Modi government did several public welfare works in 10 years.

Earlier , Amit Shah on February 20 likened the upcoming general election to the battle of Mahabharata and said people will have to choose between the Kauravas, represented by the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the Pandavas represented by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or the NDA.

“India had to choose between a dynamic and development-oriented alliance, whose leader does not have any blemish of corruption and an alliance that’s rooted in corruption and dynastic politics,” he said.