In a fiery address at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national convention held in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of declining an invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony on account of its alleged appeasement politics.

Shah asserted that the Congress party, along with other members of the INDIA bloc, was responsible for undermining the spirit of democracy in the country. He specifically targeted the Congress, claiming that its leaders prioritize political dynasties over the welfare of the nation.

During his speech, Shah lambasted opposition leaders, highlighting what he described as their familial ambitions in politics. "PM Modi aims at self-reliant India. Sonia Gandhi's aim is to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, Pawar Saheb's aim is to make his daughter the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee's aim is to make her nephew the chief minister, MK Stalin's aim is to make his son the chief minister, Lalu Yadav's aim is to make his son the chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray's aim is to make his son the chief minister, and Mulayam Singh Yadav ensured that his son becomes the chief minister," Shah stated emphatically.

He questioned the sincerity of leaders who prioritize familial succession in politics, suggesting that such individuals may not genuinely prioritize the interests of the common people.

The Home Minister's remarks come amidst heightened political tensions as the country approaches crucial state elections and with the Ram temple consecration ceremony serving as a significant cultural and political event. The BJP has consistently championed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindu pride and fulfillment of a long-standing electoral promise.