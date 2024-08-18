Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the INDI Alliance on August 18, accusing them of engaging in "appeasement politics" that failed to provide justice to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain refugees seeking citizenship in India.

Speaking at an event in Ahmedabad where he distributed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) certificates to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, Shah emphasised that the CAA is not just about granting citizenship but also about delivering justice to those who have faced persecution.

Shah pointed out that from 1947 to 2014, refugees from neighbouring countries were denied justice due to the policies of Congress and its allies. "Because of the appeasement politics of Congress and its allies, people seeking refuge did not get justice from 1947 to 2014," he said. He accused these parties of neglecting the rights of religious minorities fleeing persecution, stating, "PM Modi has given them justice."

Highlighting the religious basis of India’s partition, Shah noted that many Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists faced violence and displacement in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. He criticised Congress for not fulfilling its promise to grant citizenship to these refugees, alleging that they prioritised their vote bank over humanitarian concerns.

Shah reiterated the BJP's 2014 commitment to implementing the CAA and addressed misconceptions about the law, asserting that it does not strip anyone of citizenship. He added that despite the law being passed in 2019, delays in granting citizenship occurred due to misinformation campaigns by certain state governments.

Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects in Ahmedabad, including the Oxygen Park and Jheel. He praised the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's initiative to plant 3 million trees in 100 days and urged residents to participate in the campaign, stressing the importance of combating environmental challenges like climate change and global warming.