Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing Kharge of crossing the line with his comments.

In a social media post on platform X, Shah posted that Kharge’s remarks were distasteful and reflected the Congress leader’s "hatred and fear" of PM Modi. The statement was a response to Kharge’s controversial comment, where he linked his personal health with the goal of unseating the Prime Minister.

Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech.



In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 30, 2024

"Kharge ji has outdone himself and his party leaders in using abusive language against PM Modi," Shah wrote. "His unnecessary dragging of Modi ji into his personal health matter is disgraceful and shows how much Congress leaders are fixated on the Prime Minister."

Shah further wished Kharge a long life, adding, "May Kharge ji live long and witness the development of India under the leadership of PM Modi by 2047."