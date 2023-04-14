Home Minister Amit Shah on April 14 extended Rongali Bihu greetings to the people of Assam. Shah in a tweet in Assamese said, "As nature sings the songs of Bihag and the fragrance of the treasured 'Kopou' flower marks the beginning of an Assamese new year, I wish the sisters and brothers of Assam a joyous Bihag Bihu from the bottom of my heart".

প্ৰকৃতিয়ে ব’হাগৰ গীত গালে, কপৌ ফুলৰ সুবাসে দিলে নতুন অসমীয়া বৰ্ষৰ আগমনৰ বতৰা।



ৰঙালিৰ এই শুভক্ষণত অসমৰ সদৌটিলৈকে ব’হাগ বিহুৰ হিয়াভৰা শুভেচ্ছা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলো। আপোনালোকৰ জীৱন হওক সুস্বাস্থ্য আৰু প্ৰাচুৰ্যৰ অনন্ত উছৱ। pic.twitter.com/obj973sxJj — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2023

Assam chief minister also extend greetings to the people og Assam. "Finally, the wait is over! The Day has come when Aadarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will celebrate Bohag Bihu with the People of Assam. #MegaBihu", he wrote in aTwitter post.

Finally, the wait is over!



The Day has come when

Aadarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will celebrate Bohag Bihu with the People of Assam.#MegaBihu pic.twitter.com/mmX6Wbn0oP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 14, 2023

অসমৰ জাতীয় উৎসৱ বিহু আমাৰ প্ৰাণস্পন্দন৷ প্ৰতি অসমীয়াৰ সিৰাই সিৰাই প্ৰবাহিত এটি শব্দ বিহু৷ বিহু তিনিটাৰ ভিতৰত ৰঙৰ বিহুটিয়ে হ'ল ৰঙালী বা ব'হাগ বিহু৷ মোৰ প্ৰিয় অসমবাসীলৈ অসমীয়া নৱবৰ্ষ তথা ৰঙালী বিহুৰ প্ৰাকক্ষণ আৰু আজি গৰু বিহুৰ দিনা অতি হেঁপাহেৰে ওলগ আৰু শুভকামনা জনালোঁ৷ pic.twitter.com/eNlRwhd8RB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 14, 2023

The occasion of Bihu signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

It is celebrated by various names in different parts of the country, such as Vaisakhi, Vishu, Poila Boishak, Puthandu, etc.

The occasion of Bihu signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

It is celebrated by various names in different parts of the country, such as Vaisakhi, Vishu, Poila Boishak, Puthandu, etc.

Every year, the festivals fall on April 13 or April 14, based on the Hindu or Sikh calendar.