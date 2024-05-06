Congress member Arun Reddy was sent to one day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Monday for his alleged involvement in uploading and circulating a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Reddy, who manages the 'Spirit of Congress' account on a social media platform, was presented before Magistrate Neha Garg by the Delhi Police's special cell.

During the court proceedings, officials revealed that Reddy, aged 37, was not required for further interrogation. Despite the police seeking a 14-day judicial custody for the accused, Magistrate Garg directed the authorities to place him in custody for one day. Additionally, the magistrate instructed the jail authorities to ensure Reddy's regular appearance before the judge assigned to the case, with the next hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Reddy, through his legal representation, also submitted a bail application during the proceedings. The judge issued a notice to the Delhi Police in response and set the hearing for May 7.

The arrest of Reddy came after the Delhi Police's special cell acted on a complaint filed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The complaint highlighted the dissemination of a manipulated video featuring Home Minister Amit Shah. The video, altered to distort Shah's statements regarding reservations for Muslims in Telangana, portrayed him as advocating the abolition of all reservation policies.

The Delhi Police took Reddy into custody on Friday, following investigations into the dissemination of the fabricated video.