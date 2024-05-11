Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would secure another term in office, rebutting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's suggestion that PM Modi would retire upon turning 75 next year. Shah made these remarks during a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Shah's response came after Kejriwal, recently released from Tihar jail on interim bail, questioned whether PM Modi would retire in 2025, citing his upcoming 75th birthday on September 17. Kejriwal suggested that according to a supposed rule within the BJP, leaders retire after reaching the age of 75, referencing the retirements of Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha.

In contrast, Shah dismissed Kejriwal's assertion, emphasizing that there was no such provision within the BJP's constitution regarding age-based retirement. He affirmed PM Modi's leadership and predicted his continuation in office.

Backing Shah's stance, BJP National President JP Nadda dismissed Kejriwal's comments as an excuse, reaffirming PM Modi's leadership role within the party.

Shah also addressed Kejriwal's interpretation of interim bail, clarifying that it did not signify a clean chit. He pointed out that Kejriwal would have to surrender himself to the agencies by June 2, highlighting a temporary reprieve rather than an exoneration.