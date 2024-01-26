In a twist of political intrigue, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, raised eyebrows on January 26 by skipping the Governor's high-tea ceremony amid swirling reports of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar contemplating a shift in alliances. Speculations about Kumar considering a move towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have ignited a flurry of activities in the state's political landscape.

The absence of senior leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at the event hinted at potential discord within the Mahagathbandhan, raising questions about the sustainability of the current coalition. Responding to the speculations, Bihar BJP stalwart Sushil Kumar Modi cryptically commented that the party's "doors are always open," fuelling further speculation.

Amidst the political buzz, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the BJP Central Office Extension to participate in a meeting regarding the Bihar situation. The Congress, BJP, and RJD convened separate meetings to address the brewing political crisis in the state.

Key updates on the Nitish Kumar-BJP talks include a Congress meeting called by Bihar Congress CLP leader Dr Shakeel Ahmed Khan in Purnia tomorrow. Meanwhile, BJP Chief JP Nadda, party leader BL Santosh, and several RJD leaders gathered to discuss the unfolding political scenario at Tejashwi Yadav's residence.

During the Governor's event, Nitish Kumar's seating arrangement next to JD(U) leader Ashok Kumar Choudhary, who had conspicuously removed the name slip bearing Tejashwi Yadav's name, added fuel to the fire. Questions about the Mahagathbandhan's unity were further raised when Tejashwi Yadav and other RJD leaders, including Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, did not attend.

In response to queries about Tejashwi Yadav's absence, Nitish Kumar curtly stated, "Ask those who did not come." JD(U) State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha reaffirmed the party's commitment to the Mahagathbandhan but urged the Congress to reflect on the alliance's dynamics.

RJD MP Manoj Jha urged Nitish Kumar to address doubts by the evening, while BJP leaders hinted at the reported alliance. Sushil Kumar Modi emphasized that no door is permanently closed in politics, and decisions will be made as necessary. JDU leader Neeraj Kumar acknowledged Sushil Kumar Modi's importance and highlighted Nitish Kumar's position as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed confidence in the central high command making decisions in the interest of the nation and the party. Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh welcomed Nitish Kumar back to the NDA fold if he decides to return, while Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha didn't deny alliance reports, stating that decisions by the top leadership would be in the interest of the entire country.