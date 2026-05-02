Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia to launch nationwide mobile disaster alert system today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia are set to launch a nationwide mobile-based disaster communication system on May 2, aimed at delivering emergency alerts to citizens faster and more effectively during disasters and crises.

Developed jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the National Disaster Management Authority, the system is designed to send real-time warnings directly to mobile phones during natural calamities and emergency situations.

The initiative builds on the Integrated Alert System “SACHET,” developed by Centre for Development of Telematics, which is already operational across all 36 States and Union Territories. The platform has so far transmitted over 134 billion SMS alerts in more than 19 Indian languages for cyclones, floods, severe weather conditions, and other emergencies.

To further strengthen rapid communication, the government is now introducing Cell Broadcast (CB) technology alongside the existing SMS-based system. Unlike standard text messages, CB technology enables authorities to instantly send alerts to all mobile devices within a specific geographic area, making it especially effective during earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes, industrial accidents, and other time-sensitive emergencies.

As part of the rollout, a nationwide testing exercise will also be conducted, during which people in several cities, including Delhi-NCR, may receive loud emergency alerts on their phones in English, Hindi, and regional languages.

Authorities clarified that these are only test alerts and urged citizens not to panic, stating that the exercise is part of India’s broader push to strengthen disaster preparedness and public safety communication through indigenous technology.